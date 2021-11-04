WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$161.33.

WSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

TSE WSP traded up C$3.79 on Friday, hitting C$170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 109,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The stock has a market cap of C$20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. WSP Global has a one year low of C$86.48 and a one year high of C$172.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.4661075 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.13%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.