Xponential Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,998% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.
In other news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE XPOF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 10,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.77.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
