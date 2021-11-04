Xponential Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,998% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

NYSE XPOF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 10,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

