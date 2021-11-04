xRhodium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 96.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $76.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003548 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001286 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020600 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00025322 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.