Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.