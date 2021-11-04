XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $628.24 million and $224.67 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.