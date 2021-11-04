YAM V3 (YAM) Price Hits $0.66

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $8.40 million and $1.30 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00237581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00095855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

