Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.

YGR stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.80. 596,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

