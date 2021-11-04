Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.
YGR stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.80. 596,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
