Yellow Road Price Up 13.4% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.35 million and $147,831.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.