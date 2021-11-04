Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,025. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

