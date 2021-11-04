Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.