Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 45.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 509,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.