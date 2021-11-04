Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $107.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $133.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lannett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 844,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,639. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24. Lannett has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

