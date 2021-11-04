Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 1,922,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,815. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,996,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $22,960,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

