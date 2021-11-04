Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $242.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.66 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $206.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 117,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.