Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report $5.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.39 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $77.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

ATRA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 969,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $544,354 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

