Zacks: Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post sales of $225.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.48 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $938.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $940.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth approximately $30,928,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 387,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 157,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.