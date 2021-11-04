Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.67 billion and the highest is $7.76 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $29.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $688.29 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $690.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $304.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $615.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.37.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.