Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.63 Million

Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $922.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.00 million and the lowest is $915.60 million. ResMed posted sales of $800.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.65. The stock had a trading volume of 518,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,345,377. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

