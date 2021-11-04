Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce $12.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 to $14.55. Cable One reported earnings per share of $10.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $7.90 on Monday, hitting $1,738.70. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,878.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,869.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

