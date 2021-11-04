Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 614,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

