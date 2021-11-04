Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 37.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Raymond James cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,398. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

