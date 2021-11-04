Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

