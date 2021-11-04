Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.70 Million

Equities analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce sales of $513.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.60 million and the lowest is $501.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $485.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Vision by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 238.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

