Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,699,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,220,289. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

