Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report $8.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 million to $21.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $117.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $315.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.58 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 8,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,441. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.24 million, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

