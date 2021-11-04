Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASTR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 60,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

