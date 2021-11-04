Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $445.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,292. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 464.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

