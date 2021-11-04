Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $9.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $10.14 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 53,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.