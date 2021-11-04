Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report sales of $167.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.90 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $119.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $597.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $716.40 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $32.72 on Thursday. SP Plus has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

