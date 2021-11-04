Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,498,833 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. 5,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

