Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NYSE:DT opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,355,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.