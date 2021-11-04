Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $101.50 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,210,190. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

