Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.