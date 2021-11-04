Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

