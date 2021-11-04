Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

HUBG traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 173,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,983. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.