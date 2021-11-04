Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to “Hold”

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE CDR opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6,826.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $533,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

