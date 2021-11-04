Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “Buy”

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Shares of IAA opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

