Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $234.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNSL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.67.

Shares of KNSL opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average is $169.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

