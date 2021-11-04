Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Hold”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after buying an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

