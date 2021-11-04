Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 203,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 185,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

