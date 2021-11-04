Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 45,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,490. Zalando has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

