Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Releases Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%.

ZLNDY stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Zalando has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

