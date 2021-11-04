Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 45,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Zalando has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

