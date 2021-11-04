Zap Price Tops $0.0407 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $126,328.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

