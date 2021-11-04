Zeepin Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $554,188.18 and $167,198.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00085850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.56 or 0.07291757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,503.67 or 0.99625527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.