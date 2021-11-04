Zenfuse Market Capitalization Achieves $4.93 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $581,991.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.