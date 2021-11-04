Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $140.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

