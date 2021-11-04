Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $1,516,958 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

