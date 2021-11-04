Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.670 EPS.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 61,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,044. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average of $192.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

