Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.670 EPS.

ZTS stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.83. 57,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,044. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.77.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.